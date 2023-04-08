Motorists can expect ramp and lane closures on Interstate 8 in El Cajon starting Monday, according to California Department of Transportation.

EL CAJON, Calif. –Motorists can expect ramp and lane closures on Interstate 8 in El Cajon starting Monday, according to California Department of Transportation.

Officials say construction crews will close the Main Street on-ramp to westbound I-8 Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Two right lanes on westbound I-8 from Marshall Avenue to Grossmont Boulevard will also close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for asphalt repair, Caltrans confirmed.

There will be no full freeway closure.

Residents in the area may hear truck and beeping from construction vehicles.

Additional information on this project can be found here.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, Caltrans has advised motorist to check their QuickMap.

According to the department, the result of this project will give motorists a smoother ride, support efficient goods movement, reduce future maintenance and construction efforts, and ensure safe travel.