ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One of the connector ramps between State Route 78 and Interstate 15 will be closed overnight several days this week for work to the bridge, Caltrans announced.

Crews will be closing the ramp for maintenance between eastbound SR-78 and southbound I-15 through Wednesday morning from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for work to the bridge.

According to Caltrans, motorists will be detoured by Portable Changeable Message Signs along the following route during the closure: eastbound on SR-78 to the exit at Centre City Parkway, then left to the westbound SR-78 on-ramp to connect to the southbound I-15.

Caltrans reminds drivers to watch for highway workers and moving equipment while traveling near the work zone.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, motorists can visit Caltrans’ QuickMap. Drivers can also visit Caltrans on Twitter for up-to-date information.

Caltrans says the closure is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other construction considerations.