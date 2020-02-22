Rail closure from downtown to Oceanside in effect this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The entire passenger and freight rail line between Oceanside and San Diego will be closed at midnight and remain shut down all weekend for improvements, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

Crews will shut down the lines just after midnight Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday, according to SANDAG, which will make several improvements, including work near Friars Road, where crews will remove a control point and extend double track for nearly a mile.

This leg of the project, near the San Diego River Bridge, will be part of a continuous 7-mile stretch of double track in the southernmost portion of the coastal rail corridor.

Crews will also install and test fiber-optic cable at the Oceanside Transit Center.

Four rail services use the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo coastal rail corridor: North County Transit District, Metrolink, Amtrak and the BNSF freight line.

Crews working on the Mid-Coast Trolley project will also be busy, building retaining walls, removing temporary asphalt crossings, installing fencing and constructing bridge approach slabs.

During construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights.

Passenger rail service is scheduled to resume for the Monday morning commute.