SAN DIEGO — A law enforcement pursuit crash on Monday afternoon caused major traffic delays on Interstate 805 in the Sorrento Valley area, authorities said.

The pursuit, which started in Orange County, ended in a collision on I-805 southbound near Sorrento Valley Road and Vista Sorrento Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 4 p.m., where traffic could be seen backed up for several with only two lanes open.

As of 4:55 p.m., all lanes were reopened, per California Department of Transportation said.

Authorities confirmed the suspect has since been detained. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

No other information has been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.