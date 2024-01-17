SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a suspect they say caused a wrong-way crash on state Route 94 Tuesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, a San Diego-area unit was on patrol on state Route 15, approaching SR-94, at 4:05 a.m. when officers conducted a routine registration check on a black Toyota Prius.

CHP says the check revealed an active Planned Non-Operation (PNO) status on file. As explained by the California DMV, this means that the vehicle is not to be driven, towed, stored or parked on public roads or highways for the entire registration year.

At that point, CHP initiated an enforcement stop as the the Toyota merged onto SR-94 westbound. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle exited the freeway at 30th Street, ran a stop sign, and then made a U-turn to re-enter SR-94 westbound.

CHP says a pursuit ensued and the driver of the Toyota attempted to go the wrong way on SR-94 westbound. The Prius was then struck by a silver Nissan Altima. Both vehicles were reportedly disabled on the freeway.

The suspect ran off towards F and 32nd streets. Despite the immediate response from the San Diego Police Department and a request for air support, CHP says the suspect remains at large.

Four individuals involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash and sequence of events are under investigation by San Diego-area CHP. Anyone with information that may assist in locating the suspect has been encouraged to call authorities at 858-293-6000.