SAN DIEGO – A chase involving San Diego Police Department officers ended in a crash on state Route 52 Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle failed to yield to officers in a traffic stop and took off, initiating a pursuit that began on northbound Interstate 5 before transferring over to eastbound SR-52, police told City News Service. The pursuit ended roughly two miles west of SR-125 in Santee, police said.

Caltrans San Diego officials tweeted that two lanes of traffic on eastbound SR-52 were blocked west of Mast Avenue. By 3 p.m., all lanes had reopened.