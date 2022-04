SAN DIEGO – A pursuit involving officers with the California Highway Patrol ended in a crash on I-805 in Chula Vista, authorities said.

According to officials, the driver took off from Orange County after officers attempted to initiate a stop.

CHP officials tell FOX 5 that the driver eventually crashed while driving southbound on I-805 near the transition for 905 East.

California Highway Patrol officers are on scene and investigating at this time.