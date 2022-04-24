SAN DIEGO – A pursuit involving San Diego police officers ended Sunday on southbound Interstate 5 near the Southcrest neighborhood, authorities said.

Just after 4 p.m., a call came in after officers attempted to pull over the driver of a four-door BMW for a traffic violation, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. Officers say the car had no plates during the time of the pursuit.

The driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed into two other cars near the Interstate 15 junction, Buttle said.

It was not immediately known if there were injuries resulting from the chase.