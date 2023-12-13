Dozens of protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war brought traffic to a halt on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

A group called IfNotNow, which described itself as a movement of American Jews supporting the end of U.S. support for Israel’s war on Gaza, claimed responsibility for the protest, which began around 9:30 a.m.

Sky5 news helicopter footage showed the demonstrators sitting in the southbound lanes of the freeway near 3rd Street behind a banner reading, “Permanent Ceasefire: Equality, Justice, Safety For All.”

A large Jewish Hanukia, or Menorah, had also been placed on the freeway.

Anti-war demonstrators are seen blocking the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in KTLA 5 News coverage on Dec. 13, 2023.

“As Jews, we cannot sit by as the people of Gaza are starved and slaughtered [in] our name. And as Americans, we can’t let Biden & Congress send billions more in funding for Israeli war crimes. We have shut down the freeway to call for a #CeasefireNOW, which 66% of Americans support,” the group posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Thousands of drivers were impacted as the protest not only blocked travel on the busy 110 Freeway but also caused heavy congestion on other L.A. freeways and side streets.

Fashion designer and KTLA contributor Nick Verreos, who was among those stopped, said he witnessed violent confrontations involving the protesters and frustrated drivers.

“There was a scuffle. There were demonstrators fighting with some of the motorists who got out of their cars,” Verreos said during KTLA’s live coverage. “They started fighting and punching, and I think the police got in there [to break it up].”

Video also showed motorcyclists riding through the line of demonstrators.

Authorities told protesters that the gathering was unlawful and asked them to move, but the group refused to leave until they were individually handcuffed and hauled away to face criminal charges.

Traffic began moving again around 10:30 a.m.