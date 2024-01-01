OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A pregnant woman was injured Sunday after a “football sized” rock was thrown from an Interstate 5 overpass, striking the vehicle she was in. Oceanside police said a suspect was arrested.

Authorities responded to the scene near the Bush Street overpass around 8:47 a.m. The victims, including the pregnant woman, were in a vehicle just south of the bridge when officers arrived.

According to OPD, the victims’ car had been hit by a rock that appeared to have been thrown from above. The rock went through the vehicle’s windshield and struck the woman, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

She was transported via air ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. At this time, her wounds are not considered to be life threatening.

Doctors told OPD that the unborn child did not appear to be hurt. No additional injuries were reported in the incident.

An off-duty OPD officer happened to be driving behind the victims’ vehicle at the time of the incident and was able to provide a description of the suspect to responding authorities, police said. Video surveillance of the suspect was also obtained during the initial investigation.

After a search of the area utilizing the department’s unmanned aerial system, OPD officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as David Avalos, in a nearby canyon. He was taken into custody without incident.

Avalos was booked into Vista Detention Facility. According to OPD, he faces multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and throwing an object at a vehicle with injury.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact OPD Detective Jeff Vandenburgh at 760-435-4237.