SAN DIEGO – Heads up before you head out.

Portions of state Route 905, Interstate 5 and Interstate 805 in South Bay will be closed this week as the California Department of Transportation work on pavement improvements, according to traffic officials. Caltrans says the roadways will be shut down from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and ending Thursday.

All westbound lanes of SR-905 will be closed west of Howard Avenue, as well as southbound lanes on I-5. Drivers will be directed toward a detour in the meantime.

The southbound I-805 connector ramp to SR-905 will also be closed during this time, and drivers will be detoured to the San Ysidro Boulevard off-ramp and then to the northbound I-805 ramp to eastbound SR-905.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.