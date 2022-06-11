SAN DIEGO – A portion of La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla is shut down at the moment as police investigate a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, authorities said.

Officials say that La Jolla Boulevard from Playa Del Norte Street and Kolmar Street is closed to traffic and that Playa Del Sur Street, Gravilla Street, and Pelican Place are also closed off at this time.

The pedestrian was riding a motorized scooter when they were hit by a white Toyota, San Diego Police Department officials at the scene told FOX 5. The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

“These closures are expected to last several hours,” the San Diego Police Department tweeted out late Saturday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.