The intersection of First Avenue and Ash Street in downtown San Diego, where a Harley rider was killed after running a red light. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle through a red light downtown was hit by a Prius driver and killed early Friday morning, police said.

The 32-year-old biker was riding “at a high rate of speed” north on First Avenue when he ran the light at Ash Street in the Cortez Hill area, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release. A Toyota Prius driver entered the intersection at the same time, heading west on Ash Street.

Police say the motorcycle “collided broadside with the Prius” just before 2 a.m., and the impact left the rider dead at the scene. The Prius driver had minor injuries and medics took them to a hospital nearby for treatment.

San Diego Police traffic investigators are looking into the crash further, but authorities have already determined that alcohol was not a factor.

Police asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call San Diego police or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.