CORONADO, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday shut down a portion of Coronado’s Silver Strand after a traffic accident that hospitalized one person, according to police.

As of 8:25 p.m., the Coronado Police Department stated the closure of all southbound lanes on Silver Strand Boulevard would last an estimated two hours. Fire officials responded to the scene, which is located just south of the Silver Strand Training Complex and east of Redman Street.

Police confirmed the victim was taken to a local hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.

No other details were released about the incident.

