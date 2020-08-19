Police shut down lanes after deadly crash near airport

The mess left by a deadly crash outside the airport late Wednesday morning. Firefighters say a driver was killed when they crashed into a pole, and police shut down a lane in each direction. (Photo: SDPD)

SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed when they crashed into a pole near the airport late Wednesday morning, backing up traffic in the busy area as police shut down lanes on Harbor Drive.

The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. near the long-term parking lot and cell phone waiting area on North Harbor Drive outside San Diego International Airport.

Officials said a driver crashed into a pole and got trapped in their vehicle. When firefighters reached the person in the wreck, they found that the driver had been killed, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. No other injuries were reported

SDPD Officers are assisting Harbor PD with a fatal traffic collision in the 2700 block of North Harbor Drive.



Expect delays and please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/wXepoYOXlj — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 19, 2020

San Diego Harbor police shut down one lane of North Harbor Drive in each direction, significantly impacting airport traffic, and officers warned that the closure would likely last for several hours. As of noon, traffic was at a crawl through the area.

Check traffic before you leave home with our live map.

Check back for updates on this developing story.