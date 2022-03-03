SAN DIEGO — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who clipped a woman with their side mirror as she walked down a busy street in Pacific Beach.

The 54-year-old pedestrian was hit around 11 p.m. as she walked along the curb line on Mission Bay Drive just north of Garnet Avenue, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander report.

As they passed, the driver “drifted to the right” and hit the woman with the car’s passenger side mirror, officials said. She suffered a broken forearm.

The car, which was described as an older, dark-colored SUV, kept driving south on Mission Bay Drive.

Fault in the collision has “yet to be determined,” according to officers, but it was being investigated as a felony hit-and-run because the driver left the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.