SAN DIEGO — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident in Ocean Beach Friday that left two pedestrians with serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 5:43 p.m. in the 4700 block of Greene Street off West Point Loma Boulevard, according to San Diego police.

The victims, a 31-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, were parked along the curb line of the road to unload property from a rental car when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Greene Street struck both pedestrians and their car.

The driver then fled the scene, according to police, and continued eastbound on Greene Street towards Ebers Street.

SDPD said both pedestrians were hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to police, the vehicle that struck the pedestrians was described as a Black older model Lexus sedan, possibly an LS400, with damage to the passenger side of the car, including a missing side mirror and windshield wiper.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information on the possible identity of the driver or location of the suspect’s vehicle to contact the SDPD Traffic Division at 858-495-7823 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.