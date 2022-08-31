SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are asking for help locating a driver that drove off after hitting a woman and child last month in the Egger Highlands area, authorities said.

On July 26 around 8:15 p.m., a 40-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were crossing the 1500 block of Palm Avenue in a crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle turning left from 16th Avenue, San Diego Crime Stoppers said Wednesday in a news release. The female driver stopped, but then got back in her car and drove off.

The vehicle is described as a small, dark-colored SUV with damage to the front headlight on the driver’s side.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, and the child suffered minor injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the driver or their vehicle was asked to call San Diego Police Department’s traffic division at 858-495-7857 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers’ tip line at 888-580-8477.

