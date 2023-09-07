SAN DIEGO — San Diego police and Crime Stoppers are asking for public assistance to identify and locate the driver who hit a pedestrian in a Costco parking lot and fled the scene.

The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the parking lot of the Costco located at 4605 Morena Boulevard in the Bay Ho neighborhood.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman, was hit on the east side of the parking lot between the store entrance and the gas pumps, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

No description of the driver or the suspect vehicle was available from authorities. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash or who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7807 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.