SAN DIEGO — A woman riding an electric scooter through downtown San Diego suffered a badly broken leg when she ran a red light and hit an Uber driver’s van, police said.

The crash happened just after midnight in East Village, as the 31-year-old woman rode through a red light on E Street at 11th Avenue, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release. The driver, a 64-year-old rideshare employee in a Toyota minivan, drove through the intersection with a green light. The woman broadsided his vehicle.

The rider suffered a serious injury — a compound fracture of her left leg — and was taken to the hospital, according to police. The injury was non-life-threatening.

The Uber driver stayed at the scene and was interviewed by officers, video from OnScene TV showed.

Traffic detectives are investigating the crash.