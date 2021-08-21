Police say driver was speeding in deadly crash that trapped passengers

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A speeding driver was killed and their three passengers left trapped in the wreckage when they crashed into a traffic pole Saturday in El Cajon, police said.

The black Honda Civic was going eastbound on Navajo Road near Fletcher Parkway “at a high rate of speed” when the driver lost control and hit the traffic light pole, said El Cajon police Lt. Darrin Forster.

Officers and paramedics reached the crash shortly after 2 a.m. and pronounced the driver dead at the scene. First responders freed the three passengers, who were trapped in the mangled wreck, from the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital with serious injuries, Forster said.

“It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in this collision and no other vehicles were involved,” he said.

El Cajon police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 619-579-3311.