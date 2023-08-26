SAN DIEGO — Officers responded to reports of shots fired in College Area East Saturday morning, the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

A call came in at 11:07 a.m. notifying authorities that possible gunshots were heard in the area of Catoctin Drive and Curry Drive.

When offices arrived to the scene, SDPD says they found several shell casings.

Four to five individuals were reported to have been driving a red Challenger in the area at the time the shots were heard, police said.

At this time, there are no reported injuries. SDPD is on the scene and is investigating the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.