A pursuit ended with a crash on Interstate 805 near Mission Valley. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A police pursuit Wednesday ended in Mission Valley after a suspect crashed into multiple vehicles on Interstate 805, the California Highway Patrol said.

The chase began around 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 5 near Manchester Avenue when the suspect was reportedly involved in a collision, CHP Public Information Officer Jesse Matias told FOX 5. When the CHP officer tried to help the drivers, one of them took off, starting a pursuit.

Officers with CHP Oceanside pursued the drive south on I-5, before the suspect transitioned to I-805.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle on southbound I-805 in Mission Valley near the Interstate 8 off-ramp, Matias said.

Two lanes of southbound I-805 were closed due to police activity, per Caltrans.

According to CHP, minor injuries were reported at the scene, but it was not immediately known how many people were injured and what parties involved were injured.

The suspect, described as a Black female adult about 35 years old, was taken into custody, Matias confirmed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.