SAN DIEGO — A police pursuit ended in a crash Monday near Mission Valley, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The pursuit started some time before 9 a.m. near Sports Arena Boulevard when officers attempted a traffic stop on a white SUV, an SDPD Watch Commander told FOX 5.

The driver of the vehicle ignored the traffic stop, leading police on a brief pursuit along eastbound Interstate 8 that ended when the driver crashed after exiting onto Hotel Circle, authorities said. A man and a woman exited the vehicle after the crash, with the woman reportedly telling officers that she had swallowed some fentanyl at some point during the chase.

The man was detained and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

The California Highway Patrol is now investigating the incident, SDPD said.