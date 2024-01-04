SAN DIEGO — A high-speed chase of a suspect on southbound Interstate 5 ended in San Diego County Thursday morning.

The vehicle, a gray Honda Civic, was seen driving at a high-rate of speed moving into the county. It is unknown at this time where and when the pursuit started.

The chase ended just after 10:45 a.m. in Encinitas near the I-5 Birmingham Drive exit, according to California Highway Patrol.

At least one suspect was taken into custody. No details were immediately available about the case or the individual.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.