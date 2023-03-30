The scene of a multi-car collision in the Mt. Hope neighborhood Thursday. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say they are investigating after a call came in reporting a truck had crashed into multiple parked vehicles in the Mt. Hope neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded to the scene on the 800 block of Toyne Street shortly after 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said residents in the area reported that they stopped a man, suspected to be the driver, who was allegedly walking away from the scene.

SDPD described the individual as a 30-year-old man and said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

At 8:45 a.m., police told FOX 5 units were still on the scene investigating the multi-car collision.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.