SAN DIEGO — Officers chased a driver from Pacific Beach onto the freeway Sunday before stopping him with a spike strip, police said.

The pursuit started around 12:15 p.m. after someone called 911 to report the driver of a white BMW sitting stopped at a traffic signal, despite the light turning green, a police watch commander told FOX 5.

When the other driver walked up and checked on the man in the BMW, he started talking to himself and took off, according to the caller.

Police tracked down the driver and tried to stop him near the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Boulevard, but the BMW drove away, the watch commander said. Officers chased after the man at high speeds, according to a dispatcher heard by police scanner.

The driver got on Interstate 5 and headed north, but authorities set up a spike strip to puncture his tires and bring him to a stop near state Route 52, the watch commander said. He refused to get out and officers eventually pulled him out of the vehicle, taking him into custody.

Northbound I-5 was closed for a short period of time during the arrest, but traffic was moving through the area normally by 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers described their original reason for trying to stop the man as a “welfare check,” and did not immediately provide details on his potential charges.

A law enforcement helicopter circled the Pacific Beach and La Jolla areas briefly during the pursuit.

Check back for updates to this developing story.