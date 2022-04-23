CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A police chase ended in a manhunt near a popular Chula Vista mall Saturday morning, and authorities shut down part of the freeway while they searched.

The chase started in the city of San Diego when officers saw a man run two red lights, a police watch commander told FOX 5 by phone. Police tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop.

The man drove into National City and then Chula Vista, eventually heading the wrong way on the freeway, driving south on northbound Interstate 805, police said. He pulled over in a center median and ditched his car near Plaza Bonita Road, running into the river bed near Westfield Plaza Bonita mall.

Officers surrounded the canyon area and a law enforcement helicopter flew overhead. Police shut down the right northbound lanes while they searched, backing up traffic. A photo shared by freelance photographer 619 News Media showed an abandoned red sports car sitting on the freeway.

The manhunt started around 9:30 a.m. and lasted at least an hour. Officials eventually called off the search, police confirmed, saying officers could not find the man.

The watch commander did not have a detailed description to share, but police believe he may be armed.

Officers ran the man’s license plate and said the vehicle belongs to a wanted suspect, though officials could not immediately confirm that the same person was behind the wheel during the chase.