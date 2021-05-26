I-5 south near Camp Pendleton closed following standoff

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 have reopened after a police standoff caused the closure of the entire freeway near Camp Pendleton.

Caltrans says southbound I-5 traffic will continue to be diverted off the freeway and onto Cristianitos Road.

The San Diego Police Department says it’s where a chase ended. Officers were trying to get a suspect to come out of a vehicle.

The chase stemmed from a domestic incident Tuesday night near 3600 Central Avenue, according to the police department. Officers were searching for a woman’s boyfriend who drove off, reportedly with a gun.

Officers saw the car near I-15 north and I-8 and at some point used a spike strip before the vehicle came to a stop near I-5 and Basilone.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News