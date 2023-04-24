SAN DIEGO — All lanes of northbound Interstate 805 south of Imperial Avenue were closed Monday following a shooting involving a California Highway Patrol officer.

The closure began around 8 a.m. and drivers are being detoured to the Imperial Avenue off-ramp, according to Caltrans.

Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 shortly before 9 a.m. that the police activity was prompted after a CHP officer was involved in a shooting.

The CHP officer was not injured in the shooting, Sharki said.

Traffic on northbound I-805 was backed up past State Route 54 due to the closure, causing heavy delays for Monday morning commuters.

Police were not immediately able to confirm the circumstances that led to the shooting or the status of anyone else involved in the incident.

The freeway closure is expected to last for several hours as CHP investigates the incident.

Check back for updates to this developing story.