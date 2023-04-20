CARLSBAD, Calif. — All northbound lanes on a stretch of Interstate 5 in Carlsbad were closed Thursday afternoon due to police activity.

According to Caltrans, all northbound lanes of I-5 at La Costa Canyon were closed at La Costa Avenue as of 1:45 p.m.

Northbound lanes were reopened just before 2:20 p.m. and officers were working to clear the area.

Motorists were initially detoured onto Poinsettia Lane to avoid the police activity.

Southbound lanes of I-5 at Palomar Airport Road were closed initially, but have since been reopened.

The police activity was due to a pursuit that was initiated by Carlsbad police, with the suspect stopping on I-5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The circumstances that led to the pursuit were not immediately available from authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as new information becomes available.