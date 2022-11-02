Police activity on the I-805 to I8 ramp (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — The southbound Interstate 805 ramp to westbound Interstate 8 is closed Wednesday morning due to police activity, Caltrans said in a tweet.

A SigAlert was issued around 7:50 a.m. due to the police activity, causing heavy traffic in the surrounding area.

At approximately 10:11 a.m., Caltrans announced that the ramp and all lanes had been reopened.

The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page showed that there was a reported fatality in the same area and the San Diego County Medical Examiner was requested to the scene.

CHP Public Information Officer Jesse Matias told FOX 5 that an injured person was found inside a vehicle on the off-ramp and that an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.