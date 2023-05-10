SAN DIEGO — All northbound and southbound lanes were shut down on Interstate 805 Wednesday morning due to police activity at Adams Avenue, according to a traffic alert from California Highway Patrol.

Traffic in the area was briefly diverted by law enforcement with motorists experiencing major delays starting around 7:20 a.m.

All lanes on the freeway have since reopened; however, Adams Avenue is closed from Boundary street to Mountainview Drive, according to another CHP traffic alert.

Morning commuters in the area should delays and plan for added travel time.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.