Pickup truck rolls over on rain-slicked SR-67 in Poway, injures 1

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) – A man was injured Friday after his pickup truck skidded on a rain-slicked road and rolled over into some bushes on state Route 67 in Poway, the Poway Fire Department said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was alone in the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center, said Battalion Chief Rodney Ortiz.

The accident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at Poway Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Friday’s rainy weather was a factor in the accident, Ortiz said.

Ortiz said the driver was heading north on SR-67 when his truck “started to fishtail,” causing the vehicle to roll over. He added that the truck sustained some damage.

Earlier, Caltrans issued a SigAlert, closing all vehicle lanes, but has now reopen all lanes to traffic.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.