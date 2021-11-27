Pickup truck driver killed in rollover crash after hitting two parked cars

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 69-year-old man was killed Saturday after his pickup truck struck two parked cars in the Oak Park neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened at 8:28 a.m. Saturday when a 2010 Ford F-150 going south on 5400 Timothy Drive struck two parked cars, according to Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

“The collision with the second parked vehicle caused the F-150 to roll onto its passenger side,” O’Brien said. “The driver of the F-150 was partially ejected out of the passenger-side window.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

SDPD traffic division investigators were handling the investigation.

