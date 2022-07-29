Two San Diego Police Department vehicles seen on Friday, July 8, 2022. (KSWB file)

SAN DIEGO – A pickup truck driver was killed Thursday in a crash into a tree in San Diego’s Carmel Valley neighborhood, police said.

Just after 4 p.m., the 27-year-old driver of a Ford F150 truck was traveling northbound near 12200 Carmel County Road when he “failed to negotiate a right bend in the road,” San Diego police Officer Robert Heims wrote in a watch commander’s log. He then hit the center median curb and drove onto the median before hitting the tree.

From there, the truck flipped and the driver was ejected, Heims said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not publicly disclosed and no further information was made available.

The crash is being investigated.