SAN DIEGO — The United States secretary of transportation on Tuesday toured the precariously positioned train rails hanging high above the Del Mar bluffs.

Congressman Mike Levin, of California’s 49th congressional district, has been spearheading an effort to remove the tracks off the coast before more coastal erosion causes a dangerous situation. United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was able to see the issue while riding the coaster from Old Town to Solana Beach.

“What we have to do is make sure that the timetables of government and construction start bending to meet the timetables being set by physics instead of the other way around,” Buttigieg said.

After seeing for himself just how close the rails stand between the bluffs and the beach, Buttigieg said he could see “how little room for maneuver, so to speak, there really is.”

Levin has been able to secure $300 million to start the engineering process to remove the tracks. The study to place the tracks inland is expected to take six years and then the real work begins.



“We are going to need billions of dollars over time, it’s not going to happen overnight, but it’s got to happen,” Levin said.