CORONADO, Calif. — A person was killed Friday when they were struck by a car about two blocks from the Coronado Holiday Parade route, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fifth Street, the Coronado Police Department (CPD) said in Facebook post.

Police say a witness claims the pedestrian walked between two parked cars into the roadway and was then struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, per CPD.

Driving under the influence does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Coronado Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting took place Friday at 6 p.m. The tree lighting happened at Rotary Park while the Coronado Holiday Parade went along Orange Avenue to the Hotel del Coronado.