SAN DIEGO — Staring Tuesday night, the northbound lanes of Pershing Drive through Balboa Park will undergo a full closure as SANDAG crews continue work on a massive bikeway expansion on the roadway.

The closure, which will begin at 9 p.m., will be in place from 19th Street to the City yard for approximately six weeks. According to SANDAG, crews will work to complete additions to the southernmost part of of the bikeway.

Officials said the existing road will be demolished during the construction on the roadway, and new storm drain structures will be installed.

Motorists heading through the Balboa Park area will be detoured from Pershing Drive down B Street and 26th Street, according to SANDAG. Nearby freeway ramps will not be impacted.

The agency encourages people who walk or bike on the route are to use Broadway as an alternative route. A map of all detours during the road work can be found below.

A map of the detours in place for the duration of the Pershing Drive closure. (Courtesy of SANDAG)

The Pershing Bikeway project aims to construct a 2.3-mile bike path connecting North Park and downtown San Diego through Balboa Park. The project has been underway for years, but was accelerated early last year following two deadly crashes in the area.

When the $13.4 million project is complete, it will feature a two-way bikeway, buffered bike lanes and a path for people to walk. It is expected to open to the public in 2024.