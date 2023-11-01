SAN DIEGO — Two pedestrians were sent to the hospital on Halloween after being struck by vehicles in two separate incidents, authorities said.

Shelltown neighborhood incident

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 73-year-old man was crossing 43rd Street from west to east on the north side of Gamma Street around 6:43 p.m.

At that same time, police say a 74-year-old woman was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry northbound on the 1600 block of S 43rd Street. The woman crossed the intersection with Gamma Street and struck the man, north of the intersection.

The pedestrian sustained a fractured pelvis, multiple facial fractures, and a brain bleed, police said. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Officers with SDPD’s Traffic Division responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Sherman Heights incident

According to SDPD, a 20-year-old man was driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 westbound on Market Street around 9:51 p.m.

As he was approaching the intersection of Market Street and 25th Street, police say a 40-year-old man was walking northbound on 25th Street. The pedestrian reportedly entered the intersection on a red light and the driver entered the intersection on green light.

The driver struck the pedestrian at that time, SDPD explained. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a brain bleed and fractured pelvis. His injuries are considered life threatening.

Alcohol was not a factor in this collision, police determined. SDPD’s Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to either of these incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.