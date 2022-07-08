SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian walking in the lanes of Interstate 5 was hit and killed early Friday near Mission Bay, the California Highway Patrol said.

Just before 2 a.m., the man was in the lanes of northbound I-5, north of Sea World Drive, when he was struck by a 27-year-old driver in a Hyundai sedan, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said. It resulted in fatal injuries for the pedestrian and prompted the closure of multiple lanes for more than two hours.

Further details about the pedestrian were being withheld by the agency pending notification of his next of kin, according to Matias.

The Hyundai driver remained at the scene after the crash. His status was not disclosed by the agency.

It is not yet clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor, Matias said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by CHP San Diego Area.