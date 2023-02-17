SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hit by a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) bus Thursday in the Normal Heights neighborhood, said the San Diego Police Department.

A woman, 44, was walking northbound across the westbound lanes of 3900 El Cajon Blvd. shortly before 8:30 p.m. when a man, 66, was driving a MTS bus westbound in the #3 westbound lane of the same street.

Authorities say the woman stepped in front of the bus and was hit. She sustained an open fracture to her lower left leg, according to officials.

SDPD does not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.