Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while walking across a street in Lincoln Park, police said.

At 6:19 a.m. Sunday, the pedestrian entered the westbound traffic lanes at 4900 Imperial Ave. in the middle of the block and was hit by a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 52-year-old man, that was traveling westbound, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The woman was rushed to a hospital and treated for a fractured pelvis, the officer said.

SDPD Traffic Investigations was handling the incident.

