SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle in Pacific Beach, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 21-year-old woman was walking westbound across Mission Boulevard at Thomas Avenue against the light around 11 p.m.

At that same time, authorities say a 24-year-old woman was driving a 2013 V Volkswagen Beetle southbound in the right lane of Mission Boulevard when she hit the pedestrian.

The woman sustained a fractured skull and brain bleed. Police say she was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.