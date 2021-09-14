Major intersection in Mira Mesa closes after pedestrian struck by car

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in Mira Mesa, prompting a major intersection to shut down in both directions.

Mira Mesa Boulevard and Aderman Avenue will be shut down in both directions for about two hours, according to authorities.

San Diego police say the driver of the car involved in the incident did stay at the location while the pedestrian was transported with life-threatening injuries.

SkyFOX was over the scene and captured the empty roadway with a police presence.

Check back for updates on this developing story.