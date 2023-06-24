SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Pacific Beach early Saturday morning, according to San Diego police.

Around 1:46 a.m., the pedestrian was going southbound on the east side of the intersection of Grand Avenue and Everts Street when he was struck by a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on the No. 1 lane of Grand Avenue.

According to SDPD, the pedestrian had run into the path of the Honda.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, SDPD said. The exact injuries the pedestrian sustained were not disclosed by law enforcement.

The driver of the Honda, identified as a 25-year-old man, was not injured in the collision and remained on scene.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the SDPD Traffic Division. It is not known at this time if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.