Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian was hospitalized Wednesday evening with life-threatening injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash in the O’Farrell neighborhood of San Diego.

The pedestrian was on the southwest corner of 63rd Street and Imperial Avenue about 8:25 p.m. when he crossed the street against the red light. After crossing all eastbound lanes, he walked over the center median and into the No. 1 westbound lane where he was struck by an unknown vehicle that was trying to beat the yellow light at the intersection, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital and the suspect fled the location, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

The age and name of the victim were not disclosed.

