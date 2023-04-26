SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian is fighting for her life after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Camino Ruiz and Westmore Road, Officer Sarah Foster with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, a man driving his 2015 Toyota Tacoma was stopped at a red light while a female pedestrian was crossing from west to east in the crosswalk.

“When the light turned green, the driver made a left (south) turn onto Camino Ruiz and struck the female pedestrian,” Foster said.

The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, skull and rib fractures and a pelvic fracture. She is not expected survive her injuries, police said.

SDPD eliminated alcohol as a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.