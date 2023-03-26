OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was hit and killed early Saturday morning while walking along State Route 78, California Highway Patrol said in a release.

Around 4:18 a.m., the man was walking in the third westbound lane on SR-78, just east of Emerald Drive, for unknown reasons, when a Toyota sedan struck the pedestrian. CHP and paramedics responded to the scene.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified at this time, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, described as a 38-year-old man from Oceanside, did not report any injuries in the collision.

The events that led up to the incident are still under investigation by CHP. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.