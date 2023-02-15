SAN DIEGO — A man who was killed while walking on the southbound lanes of Interstate 805 has been identified, San Diego County medical officials said.

Omar Alfonso Nicasio, 30, of Chula Vista, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

On Feb. 3 around 9 p.m., authorities received multiple calls about a pedestrian walking on I-805 in San Ysidro, located south of California State Route 905, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Nicasio was later hit by a Kia sedan traveling southbound on the freeway, where he was pronounced dead by first responders, per authorities. His cause of death was due to multiple massive blunt force injuries.

The female driver was not injured and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anybody who witnessed the collision is asked to call CHP Officer C. Crowe at 858-293-6000.